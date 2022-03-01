Read the San Diego Unified School District’s email announcing masks mandates will stay





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After years of SDUSD Board Member Richard Barrera deferring all responsibility to the State of California, the San Diego Unified School District has now taken things into their own hands.

Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the student mask mandate would be lifted on March 15, 2022, but said local districts still can exercise local control if they choose.

Monday evening, the San Diego Unified School District did just that. They voted to keep the indoor mask mandate for students in place.

The email cites being in the “High COVID-19 Community Level,” and recommendations of “public health agencies and UC San Diego experts.”

KUSI is working to confirm which UC San Diego experts the district is following.

Below is the email they sent to SDUSD families and colleagues:

Dear San Diego Unified Families and Colleagues; Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced masks will no longer be required – but will be strongly recommended – in schools after March 11. The Governor further noted districts may continue to exercise local control by continuing to require masks when local conditions warrant precaution. San Diego County remains in the High COVID-19 Community Level, as defined by the latest CDC tool<http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/CJAh3wlAG4c1tZVtRMlY7g~~/AAAAAQA~/RgRj_qrqP0RKaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuY2RjLmdvdi9jb3JvbmF2aXJ1cy8yMDE5LW5jb3YveW91ci1oZWFsdGgvY292aWQtYnktY291bnR5Lmh0bWxXB3NjaG9vbG1CCmIdancdYg_54yhSEG1tYWdlZUBzYW5kaS5uZXRYBAAAAAE~>. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend indoor masking for schools in areas where the COVID-19 community level is high. Therefore, San Diego Unified will exercise its local control to maintain the indoor mask mandate at this time. Following the release of the CDC guidelines, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, “Moving forward, districts should continue to work with local health experts, parents, and educators to identify what works best for their communities and consider the appropriate mitigation strategies needed to keep students and staff safe.” The District will conduct an assessment, including the recommendations of public health agencies and UC San Diego experts, to decide the metrics and thresholds that will be used to determine indoor masking after San Diego County exits the High COVID-19 Community Level. The District will announce this data-driven and science-based ‘off-ramp’ strategy before March 11. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our District has looked to the guidance of federal, state, and local health agencies, as well as to the advice of trusted medical professionals in making science-based decisions for the policies we put in place to keep our students, our staff, and their families safe. A recent Harvard study<http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/gKeeeUfL9SKpfG-JzLInUQ~~/AAAAAQA~/RgRj_qrqP0R_aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaHNwaC5oYXJ2YXJkLmVkdS9uZXdzL3ByZXNzLXJlbGVhc2VzL3Rvby1zb29uLXRvLWxpZnQtbWFzay1tYW5kYXRlcy1mb3ItbW9zdC1lbGVtZW50YXJ5LXNjaG9vbHMtaW4tdS1zLXN0dWR5LWZpbmRzL1cHc2Nob29sbUIKYh1qdx1iD_njKFIQbW1hZ2VlQHNhbmRpLm5ldFgEAAAAAQ~~> found it is “too soon to lift mask mandates for most elementary schools” advising that, “before lifting mask mandates in elementary schools in the U.S., local COVID-19 case rates should be far below current rates to avoid the risk of increased transmission among students, staff, and families.” Although the study specifically referenced elementary schools, secondary schools face the same issues regarding low vaccination rates and high case rates in the surrounding communities. It is important to note that the public health situation is fluid, and San Diego Unified’s goal is to remain flexible. If the situation changes, the District policy on use of masks may change as well. We also want to remind families and staff that our District has a multi-pronged approach for keeping our schools safe, and other mitigation strategies remain in place – including enhanced ventilation and a robust testing program. Finally, we continue to urge everyone to follow the California SMARTER<http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/fpmBO3C4LrubVMT76nclAg~~/AAAAAQA~/RgRj_qrqP0QwaHR0cHM6Ly9maWxlcy5jb3ZpZDE5LmNhLmdvdi9wZGYvc21hcnRlcnBsYW4ucGRmVwdzY2hvb2xtQgpiHWp3HWIP-eMoUhBtbWFnZWVAc2FuZGkubmV0WAQAAAAB> strategy that emphasizes vaccination as the best way to defeat the virus. All staff are fully vaccinated or accommodated, and all students age 5 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated. At the most recent Board of Education meeting, the district again committed to requiring vaccinations for all students ages 16 and older at the start of the next semester. For more on how to get vaccinated and keep you and your family safe, please visit our COVID-19 Information page<http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/xE_D_bfGvrFXySneZz-VUg~~/AAAAAQA~/RgRj_qrqP0QwaHR0cHM6Ly9zYW5kaWVnb3VuaWZpZWQub3JnL2NvdmlkLTE5X3N0YXR1cyNibG9nVwdzY2hvb2xtQgpiHWp3HWIP-eMoUhBtbWFnZWVAc2FuZGkubmV0WAQAAAAB>. There, you will also be able to stay up to date on policy changes. Visit the online dashboard<http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/d_fUxBrNmfJHzEI8YMQ8Sw~~/AAAAAQA~/RgRj_qrqP0SbaHR0cHM6Ly9hcHAucG93ZXJiaS5jb20vdmlldz9yPWV5SnJJam9pWW1SaU9ETXlZMlF0TUdRMk1pMDBNR1V6TFdGalkyRXRNV1F5TmpSaU1UQXpOMlV4SWl3aWRDSTZJbUZpT1dZMVpHRmpMVE16WVdNdE5HWTVNUzFoT1dZMExUZzNNakJpT1RReVpqRmhPQ0lzSW1NaU9qWjlXB3NjaG9vbG1CCmIdancdYg_54yhSEG1tYWdlZUBzYW5kaS5uZXRYBAAAAAE~> to monitor weekly testing and positive case rates in our schools. Sincerely, San Diego Unified School District

Back on March 2, 2021, parent and co-founder of Reopen SDUSD, Leslie Hoffmeister, slammed Richard Barrera for refusing to follow Gavin Newsom’s plan to resume in person school.

Parent and co-founder of Reopen SDUSD, Leslie Hoffmeister, slammed Richard Barrera for refusing to follow @GavinNewsom's plan to resume in-person school. Hoffmeister said Barrera makes up his own rules and "takes demands from the unions." Full Interview: https://t.co/htDVG65T9L pic.twitter.com/DyWs0rHGo3 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 2, 2021

Furthermore, SDUSD’s Richard Barrera has been consistent on his admiration for forcing students to wear masks. In one example from July 29, 2021, Barrera praised masked, and brushed them off as simply “an inconvenience to students.”

San Diego Unified President Richard Barrera defends requiring students to wear masks this fall. According to Barrera, "masking is absolutely critical to keeping people safe." He added that the mask mandate is simply, "an inconvenience" to students.https://t.co/BcXU193n5u — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 29, 2021