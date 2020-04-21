Real Clear Politics Susan Crabtree discusses President Trump’s multi-phase plan to reopen America’s economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As shutdowns continue across the United States to prevent the spread of coronavirus and “flatten the curve,” President Trump has began to speak optimistically about taking steps to safely reopen business and get America’s economy “roaring” again.

Real Clear Politics political correspondent, Susan Crabtree, joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss President Trump’s multi-phase plan to reopen America’s economy.