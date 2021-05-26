Real estate expert on San Diego’s rising home prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s common knowledge now that since the pandemic, homes in San Diego have been selling swiftly, resulting in overall low inventory.

Daniel Beer, Beer Home Team @ eXp Realty, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what options buyers have in this market.

The rising prices are reminding people of 2006 through 2008, but, Beer, described, the issue at that time was sub-prime loans.

In fact, right now lenders are being extremely cautious.

Those waiting for bubbles to burst will likely be disappointed later with higher prices.

As COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, more people will become comfortable with listing their homes, Beer said.

Even with all the price appreciation in recent years, payments today are roughly the same as those of three years ago because of interest rate movement, Beer explained.

Beer described that his consistent advice to would-be homebuyers is to ensure that the home you’re in now is the home you can see yourself staying in for a long time.