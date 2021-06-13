‘Reality Changers’ raises funds for college-bound youth through rappelling





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Watch out for people scaling the side of a 330-foot hotel building on July 17!

Folks will be rappelling down the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel to raise funds for first-generation college students.

Reality Changers President and CEO Tamara Craver joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the “Over the Edge” event on Good Morning San Diego.

Their fundraising goal is $60,000 and space is still available for rappellers who also want more people to get a college education, especially for the first time in their families.

Studies have shown that earning a college degree can significantly increase your earnings potential.

The nonprofit organization serves 8th-12th graders with tutoring, mentorship, college application assistance, and ongoing support for college students and graduates.

In 2020 alone, the organization served 550 youth.

To sign up for the event visit: give.realitychangers.org/OverTheEdge2021