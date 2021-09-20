Realtor Jim Bottrell explains why now is the best time to buy property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Real estate prices have been climbing, and many people are questioning whether or not now is a good time to buy a home.

Realtor Jim Bottrell joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain why now is always the best time to buy real estate.

Bottrell pointed to a well known quote that says, “you don’t wait to buy real estate, you buy real estate then wait.”

For more information visit: www.jimhjasthebuyers.com