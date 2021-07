Realtor Kara Kay gives update on San Diego’s real estate market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As vaccination rates have gone up, so have the number of people going out to view property.

The median home price in San Diego is $750,000, making home prices up 25% in a year.

Realtor Kara Kay Compass joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to give more details on San Diego’s current housing market.