Realtor Kara Kay: Home sales in San Diego plummet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Realtor Kara Kay joined Good Morning San Diego to answer some questions about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the real estate market in San Diego.

What’s going on in the real estate market at the moment?

In May of this year, housing sales saw their biggest annual drop in nearly 30 years. In January 1991 when sales were down 41.5% and the month of May saw just over 2,300 sales in San Diego County down 40.7%.

Despite the fewer sales, the median home price of $590,000 still rose 3.5 percent from the previous year. This decline in inventory is resulting in bidding wars for a limited number of properties and also means we are seeing very few price reductions.

Whether someone is looking to buy or sell, what are the different ways buyers are being affected by a market like this?

Buyers still in a great position with low-interest rates but they have to be cognizant of the lack of inventory causing multiple bid situations. One thing to focus on is making sure that you’re not securing an offer at a price that might run into appraisal issues.

People should run comparable sales in the neighborhood to make sure you’re paying fair market value.

How is this affecting those who are looking to sell?

For those people who put selling on the back burner during the pandemic, now is a great time to reassess coming back on the market. In the last month, market-wide inventory levels were down 35.6 percent meaning less competition, but the average of 6 days on market until sale is proving there is a very healthy pool of buyers out there. It might be wise to capture the market now rather than waiting to see if inventory is going to start picking up and creating more competition for your listing.