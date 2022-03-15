Realtor Trent Cady details how to get an advantage in San Diego’s competitive market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $888,000 in February, up from $875,000 in January and from $765,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. Statewide, the average median home price rose to $771,270, up from $765,610 in January and $699,000 in January 2021.

Total sales of existing, single-family houses in California were down 4.5% from January and 8.2% from February 2021, to a total of 424,640 in February. Southern California saw a 9.9% decrease in total house sales over February 2021.

Trent Cady, a Realtor with Corcoran Global Living, explained that despite the high prices, San Diego’s real estate market is continuing to be very competitive. Many of his recent sales have sold at prices over the asking price, which is great for sellers.

Buyers may be paying more, but as Cady explains, they are rightly taking advantage of the low interest rates, and buying before the rates increase.

Across California, the leader in home prices continues to be the San Francisco Bay area, where the median price was $1.335 million, with a high of $2.1 million in San Mateo County, $1.9 million in San Francisco, $1.82 million in Santa Clara County and $1.58 million in Marin County.

The stronger-than-expected growth in the statewide median price was attributed partly to a change in the mix of sales toward homes in the million- dollar price range, as sales jumped in higher-priced regions such as the Central Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area, according to CAR.

Cady joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the competitive market and how he can help you get an edge on both the buying and selling side in more detail.

To contact Trent Cady, you can call him at (619) 993-1816.

Trent Cady can also be found on Instagram at @TrentSellsSD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)