Rebecca Jade previews upcoming virtual holiday shows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Performer, Rebecca Jade, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her “Home Made” live-stream concert on Saturday, Nov.28th at 1 p.m. on her Facebook page.

Jade said she will also be a part of the Dave Koz & Friends “Greatest Hits Of Christmas” Virtual Concert on Sat, Dec. 12th, 5pPT! Tickets available now at DaveKoz.com