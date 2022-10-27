Zahau attorney petitions County medical examiner to change cause of death





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A decade later, the case surrounding the death of Rebecca Zahau continues to draw questions and court filings.

This year KUSI took a comprehensive look at the San Diego County Sheriff’s evidence. We also uncovered testimony from a neighbor who heard a woman’s scream coming from the mansion the night she died. And we interviewed an audio expert who says there’s another voice on the 9-1-1 call made the morning Rebecca’s body was found.

Zahau’s family is still petitioning the San Diego County medical examiner to change her cause of death, which is still listed as a suicide.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by the Zahau family attorney, Keith Greer, to talk about the decisions of the county that has led to their current frustrations regarding the death of Rebecca.

ZAHAU INVESTIGATION ARTICLES