Rebuild California Foundation Chairman demands to know if Governor Newsom supports “Defunding the Police”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As calls to “Defund the Police” intensify,the Rebuild California Foundation believes Newsom should tell Californians where he stands on defunding the police.

Former California Congressman Doug Ose issued the following statement demanding that CA Governor Gavin Newsom tell Californians where he stands on the issue. In the aftermath of the violence that rocked cities across California, The New York Times’ ran the headline: ‘Garcetti’s Proposal to Defund Police.’

“Too many self-described progressive politicians are putting headlines ahead of public safety,” stated Doug Ose, Chairman of Rebuild California Foundation. “This is especially concerning in California where Governor Gavin Newsom continues his one-man rule.” Despite bipartisan criticism, Governor Newsom has bypassed the state legislature and has already changed some 200 laws through executive order.

Ose added, “It’s vital that California residents know where Governor Newsom stands on the issue of defunding the police since his personal views are now so frequently enacted with the stroke of a pen.”

Tuesday, Governor Newsom said he’s about reimaging, and reinventing public safety. Newsom says it’s not about “law enforcement” but creating conditions where people are familiar and trusting of one another.

Monday, Speaker Pelosi was asked about defunding the police and she said it’s a local issue.

Ose explained why he is demanding Newsom gives clarification or answers on whether or not he supports defunding the police.