Recall effort against Gavin Newsom has enough valid signatures to get on ballot





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him?

The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner joined the list of candidates running to replace Newsom. In 2003, voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and businessman John Cox are also campaigning to replace Gavin Newsom.

It’s official. The Secretary of State has verified enough signatures to trigger an election for the removal of Gavin Newsom as Governor. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) April 26, 2021

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley announced the verification threshold was accomplished on Twitter, and joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the success.

Shortly after the Kiley made the announcement, Governor Newsom responded via Twitter writing, “This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There’s too much at stake.”

This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There's too much at stake. pic.twitter.com/5ZEszlrcYl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

Furthermore, there was a strong effort from California’s Democrats to discredit the Recall Newsom effort.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was immediately met with backlash after he called the leaders of the campaign “neo nazis” and “white supremacists” in January 2021.

Fletcher never apologized for his comments.

California gubernatorial candidates Kevin Faulconer and John Cox issued the following statements in response to the announcement:

We're going to #RecallGavinNewsom! My statement on the recall meeting the threshold: pic.twitter.com/XtAxqlUA82 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) April 26, 2021

The recall of Gavin Newsom is happening. We are going to shake up Sacramento and take California in a new direction. #CAgov #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/SmsGPBrwWD — JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) April 26, 2021