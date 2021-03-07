Recall efforts motivating Gov. Newsom to reopen California, Del Beccaro says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Those pushing for the recall of California Gov. Newsom have seen the petition to recall Gov. Newsom passed 1.5 million signatures, but they are now pushing for 2 million.

Getting more signatures better ensures that enough signatures will pass the signature verification process.

Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI to discuss the latest in the recall efforts.

“The reopening of California is because of this huge wave of recall signatures, beyond that, the schools reopening. He’s finally agreeing to that,” Del Beccaro said.