Recall election polling is neck and neck, says Carl DeMaio





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders of the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom released a television advertisement on Tuesday.

Not only is the 30-second video the first commercially released by the Reform California campaign, but it is also available in both English and Spanish.

Campaign leaders say the bilingual versions of the ad allow the video to reach more Californians while encouraging more residents to participate in the recall election.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new commercial and updates with the recall election.