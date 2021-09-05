Recall election update with gubernatorial candidate John Cox

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Early voting is now underway for the gubernatorial recall election, which ends on Sept. 14.

Gubernatorial candidate for the recall election, John Cox, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with the recall election.

This state is being mismanaged by these politicians, said John Cox.

We help each other when we don’t have government mucking up our cost of living, and our homelessness, and water and electricity, Cox elaborated.