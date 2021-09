Recall election update with Mark Larson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s gubernatorial recall election looms over the state, less than two weeks away.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with the recall election.

From Gov. Newsom’s most recent campaign rally to the campaign strategies of other gubernatorial candidates, Larson delves into the latest in the recall election.