Recall Gavin Newsom campaign about to cross needed 1.5 million signatures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Milan Patterson joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to announce the success of the Recall Gavin Newsom effort.

They are nearly at the required 1.5 million signature mark, but have higher goals to ensure they have enough “verified” signatures.

They have about one more month to reach their goal of 2 million signatures, which they believe will be enough to get this on the ballot.

If you haven’t yet signed the petition, but wish to do so, visit: www.RecallGavin2020.com and download the petition to sign.