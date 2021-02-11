Recall Gavin Newsom campaign crosses 1.4 million signatures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The effort to Recall Gavin Newsom continues to gain momentum as the days go by.

Senior Advisor for RecallGavin2020.com, Randy Economy, said they have a goal of reaching 2 million signatures, even though only 1.5 million verified signatures are need.

Economy said as of February 10, 2021, they have over 1,400,000, but they don’t want to stop until they reach at least 1.9 million signatures.

For more information or to sign the petition, click here.