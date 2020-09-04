Recall Gavin Newsom campaign gathers support as lockdowns continue





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A growing number of Californians are calling for Governor Gavin Newsom to be recalled.

A petition with over 80,000 signatures from California voters continues to grow every week.

Some of the major issues organizers say lead to the increase in signatures are the ongoing lockdowns, homelessness, and AB 5.

One of the major proponents of RecallGavin2020.com, Mike Netter, joined us to explain their support and what they plan to do moving forward.