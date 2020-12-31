Recall Gavin Newsom campaign keeps gaining momentum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom’s on-again, off-again shutdown orders have negatively impacted the state’s economy, and organizers of the recall effort believe that is a major reason why the campaign has gained so much momentum.

Rescue California is one of the organizations leading the effort to Recall Gavin Newsom, and they say “California is heading off an economic cliff and Governor Gavin Newsom is driving the car. Voters are angry, and they have a right to be. Newsom has devastated the state’s economy with his dictatorial on-again, off-again shutdown orders. We pay the highest taxes in the nation for a state government that treats business and middle-income families as the enemy, catering exclusively to monied special interests in Sacramento. Voters have a recourse – the power of Recall. We did it in 2003 and we can do it again with your help.”

Co-Chair of Rescue California, Anne Dunsmore, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what they are doing, and why their campaign is seeing so much success.