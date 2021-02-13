Recall Gavin Newsom campaign reaches needed 1.5 million signatures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The leaders in the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom said they have the required 1.5 million signature mark, but have higher goals to ensure they have enough “verified” signatures.

They have about one more month to reach their goal of 2 million signatures, which they believe will be enough to get this on the ballot.

I said we have 1.5 million toward our 1.9 million goal, w which we expect to hit at the end of the month. — Thomas Del Beccaro (@tomdelbeccaro) February 11, 2021

Tom del Beccaro, a chair of the recall effort, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the milestone and the success of the Recall Gavin Newsom effort.