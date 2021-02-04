Recall Gavin Newsom organizers collect signatures outside San Diego City Hall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Organizers petitioning to Recall Gavin Newsom gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday to collect more signatures.

This effort comes as the recall campaign passes 1.4 million signatures. Organizers say the goal is 2 million signatures by the March 17th deadline, of the required 1.5 million needed.

One of the organizers, Joe Collins, told KUSI that Californians “want someone who has a plan to fix our issues,” and can “bring small businesses back.”

The group will be back Downtown on Saturday to collect more signatures, then they will move to other big cities across the state.