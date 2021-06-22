Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom effort rallying supporters in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – The Republican Party of San Diego county is holding a rally this evening to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office in the upcoming recall election.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in El Cajon with a preview.

The rally is seeking to wage an aggressive grassroots campaign throughout San Diego to get Gov. Newsom recalled.

The rally is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 at Prescott Promenade located at 200 East Main Street, El Cajon.

For more information visit www.YesonRecall.org