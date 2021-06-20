Recall Gov. Newsom campaign rallies planned for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the likely earlier date for the recall election, Reform California is putting the recall Gov. Newsom effort into overdrive.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss updates on the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.

DeMaio mentioned that the likely earlier date for the recall election has cut into their planned campaign time.

The next rally will be held June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at 200 E. Main St., El Cajon.

Events will continue throughout San Diego in the near future as well.