Recall Gov. Newsom leaders say Newsom and Harris’s water treatment plant visit was useless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders from the campaign to recall Gov. Newsom are characterizing Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Newsom’s visit to a water treatment plant in Oakland as costly political theater.

Dissenters are also railing against Vice President Harris’s response to being asked if she would visit the southern border, which has seen a record-breaking surge of migrants seeking asylum in recent months.

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor at Recall Newsom 2020, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Harris and Gov. Newsom’s visit.