Recall Gov. Newsom needs more signatures, Sen. Feinstein’s low approval rating, vaccination update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Efforts to recall Gov. Newsom continue, even with the 1.5 million signatures, which is the amount needed.

Even so, a signature validation process is necessary and 16% have been found invalid.

Organizers are looking to submit another 235,000 signatures, John Nienstedt, President & CEO of Competitive Edge Research (CERC), a research firm and consultancy, to update viewers on these three issues.

In California government news, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s approval rating has reached an all-time low.

The six-term incumbent will be 91 by the time she runs for re-election in 2024.

Other Democrats have run into a range of issues with Feinstein over the years.

As for vaccines, a sizable amount of the population does not want to get vaccinated.

Practical immunity will arrive more quickly than people realize because people are getting vaccinated every day, Nienstedt said.