Recall Newsom campaign ramping up effort after latest stay-at-home order





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The fight to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom isn’t stopping.

The campaign is ramping up it’s efforts after the latest stay-at-home order, which has forced hundreds of thousands of businesses across the state to close their doors.

The Rescue California website reads, “California is heading off an economic cliff and Governor Gavin Newsom is driving the car. Voters are angry, and they have a right to be. Newsom has devastated the state’s economy with his dictatorial on-again, off-again shutdown orders. We pay the highest taxes in the nation for a state government that treats business and middle-income families as the enemy, catering exclusively to monied special interests in Sacramento. Voters have a recourse – the power of Recall. We did it in 2003 and we can do it again with your help.”

Anne Dunsmore, from Rescue California, discusses the recall effort with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.