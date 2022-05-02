Recapping Honor Flight San Diego 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a whirlwind weekend for a group of local military veterans participating in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Honor Flight San Diego is a nonprofit branch of the nationwide Honor Flight Network that takes veterans on memorable flights and the Veterans just got back Sunday.

The flight took WWII and Korean War veterans to the nation’s capitol.

Holly Shaffner of Honor Flight San Diego joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” recapping this weekends event in D.C.