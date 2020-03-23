Record amount of Americans expected to apply for unemployment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The virus continues to affect jobs and unemployment as many jobs have been temporarily closed over safety concerns from the pandemic.

A government report says that over 250,000 Americans will file for unemployment benefits in the coming weeks, a 33% increase from last year.

Goldman Sachs is predicting that over 2 million people will apply for that assistance overall.

Meanwhile, businesses that are benefiting financially from the crisis include liquor stores, with an increase in sales by an average of 100%. A local store in Colorado Springs has recently seen their stock of Ever Clear completely sold out because of customers creating homemade sanitizers.