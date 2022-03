Record Broken: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spots farthest individual star ever seen

The Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos for more than 30 years, and another incredible observation has just been released – the farthest individual star ever observed. Nicknamed “Earendel,” the light from this star has taken nearly 13 billion years to get to us.

