Record flooding and loss of life in Florida after Hurricane Ian





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hurricane Ian is headed toward South Carolina after calming into a tropical storm.

After tearing up the cost of Florida, Gov. DeSantis says the worst is over, but reports of record flooding after aggressive rainfall will likely mean billions of dollars in damage to coastal areas.

“The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” said Biden at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

The Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross’s Southern California Region, Brianna Kelly, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss Hurricane Ian response efforts. More information about the humanitarian response can be found at redcross.org.