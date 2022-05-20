Record high gas prices plague drivers across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Breaking records is usually a good thing, but not when it comes to gas prices.

The average price in San Diego County hit a new high on Thursday, a gallon of regular gasoline increasing to over $6.02!

The average price has risen 16 times in the past 17 days, increasing a total of 24.6 cents.

It’s more than 16 cents than one week ago, a whole quarter higher a month ago and over $1.86 greater than a year ago.

KUSI Photojournalist, Drew Miller, caught up with drivers across the county to see how these high gas prices are impacting them.