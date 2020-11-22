Record-high new COVID-19 infections raising the total above 70,000 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials have reported a record-high 1,478 new COVID-19 infections and six new deaths, raising the region’s totals to 70,709 cases and 966 deaths.

Saturday was the 11th consecutive day more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county, and the most reported in a single day. Last Saturday, 1,087 cases were reported, 922 were reported Wednesday and 899 Thursday and 1,091 Friday.

County health officials are attributing the sharp increase in cases to general fatigue of the pandemic and are urging San Diegans to avoid gatherings and take COVID-19 seriously.

“The virus is widespread and every element of our community is impacted,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Now more than ever it is vital that San Diegans avoid gatherings and crowds, wear a face covering when they are out in public and stay home if they are sick.”

On Nov. 11, a then-record 661 cases were reported — surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Nov. 12.

A total of 34,021 tests — a new record — were reported Friday and 3% of those came back positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 4.7%

The number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital continues to rise, with 440 currently hospitalized in the county and 127 in intensive care — nearly double the numbers a month ago.

Wooten said anyone hosting a gathering should keep it small, short and safe.

Gatherings should be limited to a maximum of three stable households. Short meaning the gathering should last two hours or less. Safe meaning that people should stay outdoors as much as possible and wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking.