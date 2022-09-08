Record high of 1,609 homeless in Downtown San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite all the talk of compassion and prioritizing the homeless crisis in San Diego, Mayor Todd Gloria has failed.

Under his leadership, Downtown San Diego is now seeing a record high of 1,609 homeless people. To make matters worse, homeless deaths are also

Back in July 2022, KUSI reported that there was a record number of deaths in our homeless population, and literally nothing has been done.

After that report, Mayor Todd Gloria was caught on video ignoring dozens of homeless people while giving a speech in Downtown to kick-off Comic-Con and open a small new women’s shelter.

Downtown San Diego’s Homeless Count for August 2022 is below:

Total: 1,609

East Village: 790

East Village’s Southeast Edge: 492

The record high number of homeless people comes as no surprise to anyone that lives in the area, as downtown residents experience the crisis worsening on a daily basis.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has all the details on the August 2022 count.

Mayor Todd Gloria continues to refuse to speak to KUSI News due to fear of being held accountable.

