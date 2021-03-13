Record number of migrants arrive at border, ICE asks for volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newly elected President Joe Biden and his administration are struggling to control the record number of migrants surging across the border into the United States.

Record-shattering numbers of migrant teens and children are unable to leave Border Patrol stations, drowning the administration in sheer numbers.

Ether Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney, joined KUSI to discuss the border crisis.