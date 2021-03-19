Recrafting craft beer during the pandemic at ReBru

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is the craft beer capital of the nation with 150 craft breweries in the county.

However, when the pandemic hit, breweries had gallons of their product set to go to waste due to the shutdowns. That’s when one man tapped into a new business of re crafting craft beer, called ReBru.

Dennis O’Connor says the idea came out of doing more by wasting less. The distilling process is much like the process of evaporation, where ocean water is naturally distilled into rainwater. O’Connor says, “just imagine an ocean filled with craft beer, then the rainfall is high quality craft spirits like whiskey – gin and vodka.”

The environment also benefits from the process of ReBru. Normally breweries would have to pour the out of code beer down a drain or pay per barrell to dispose of properly.

As an industry small craft distilleries have now become a 450-million dollar market. In fact craft distilleries have increased by 300 percent over the last 10 years.