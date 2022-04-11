RecruitMilitary.com to host Transitioning Army & Spouse Virtual Career Fair on Tuesday, April 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unemployment is shifting back to pre-pandemic proportions.

While the Great Resignation is still brewing, statistics show that Americans are making career moves, but on their own terms and without lengthy pause.

Veterans are leading the pack of this movement – scoring lowest in the unemployment category at just 2.4% in March 2022 and setting a record over the past two years by slicing veteran unemployment in half from 2021.

RecruitMilitary’s mission is to empower all veterans with meaningful employment opportunities through career resources including an online job board, networking opportunities and hiring events.

Leaving the military after years of service and heading into the civilian job market is scary for servicemembers. Facing the unknown of how to translate military job skills into a civilian role is daunting.

Military service does not automatically qualify you for employment, it is your skillset that wins the attention of employers. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in connecting veteran job seekers with employers who are ready to hire.

To help with these difficult situations, RecruitMilitary for Transitioning Army & Spouse Virtual Career Fair.

SVP of RecruitMilitary, Chris Newsome, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share more information about Tuesday’s virtual job fair for transitioning Army & Spouses.