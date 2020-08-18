Red Cross-Toastmasters young leaders online speaking contest





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A dozen or more of San Diego’s passionate young leaders will be competing in an online speech contest on August 19. This is the culmination of a special joint San Diego Red Cross and Imperial Counties and Voyagers Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program.

The Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program for Red Cross “was developed to help San Diego’s Red Cross Student Volunteers improve their leadership and communications skills”, according to Red Cross SDIC Youth Services Intern Jane Shapiro.

Over an eight week program, these passionate volunteers experienced the best of Toastmasters International, “learning and mastering the skills of developing and presenting a speech, improve their listening skills, as well as how to evaluate and work as teams to solve problems.”

Gina Marino, Sr Volunteer Engagement Specialist at the Red Cross and Meghan Nguyen, Scripps Ranch High School student who began volunteering at Red Cross when she was just in 7th grade, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

More about Toastmasters Youth Leadership at https://www.toastmasters.org/education/youth-leadership-program

More About Red Cross Youth Volunteers at http://redcrossyouth.org/