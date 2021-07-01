Red Cross warns of a ‘severe’ blood shortage across the nation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Blood continues to run dry at the American Red Cross’s blood banks.

Sean Mahoney, Red Cross Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Southern California Region, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the blood shortage.

Each donation saves the lives of about three people, Mahoney described, and every type of blood is needed, but especially type O and platelets.

Many are wondering, why the shortage?

Mahoney explained that more people have been outside now that vaccines are plentiful and it’s summer, which always brings on a lower amount of donated blood.

In the same vein, more people have felt comfortable going out and getting elective surgeries and organ transplants.

Unfortunately, more trauma patients have been entering hospitals as well.

List of blood drives in San Diego County

Cardiff by the Sea

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive

Carlsbad

7/3/2021: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s La Costa, 7625 Via Campanile, Suite 122

Chula Vista

7/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway, Suite 138

Encinitas

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Rd

7/7/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

7/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena

Escondido

7/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant, 515 W 13th Ave

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Escondido, 201 N. Broadway

Fallbrook

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Rd

7/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

La Jolla

7/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr N

7/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Residence Inn, 8901 Gilman Drive

National City

7/11/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 1430 D Avenue

Oceanside

7/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real

Poway

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mossy Nissan Poway, 14100 Poway Rd

7/11/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Adat Shalom, 15905 Pomerado Road

San Diego

Red Cross Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center

4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Coast 9, 11120 Roselle Street

7/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., 4S Ranch Branch Library, 10433 Reserve Drive

7/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Civita Park, 7960 Civita Blvd

7/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Teamsters 542, 4666 Mission Gorge Place

7/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s, 8726 Lake Murray Blvd, #C1

7/11/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., San Rafael Parish, 17252 Bernardo Center Dr

7/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bernardo Heights Country Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of SD, 5055 Governor Drive

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5975 Lusk Blvd

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway

San Marcos

7/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1250 Borden Rd

7/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mission Hills Church, 400 Mission Hills Court

Santee

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santee United Methodist Church, 8964 Magnolia Ave