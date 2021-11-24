Red-flag weather warning, high winds, dry heat, during Thanksgiving week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving might be dealing with a little more weather conditions than previous holidays in past years. A red-flag warning was released due to the dry, gusty, high winds and low humidity, high temperatures.

San Diego Gas & Electric advised customers that it might have to temporarily turn off power in some areas because of the combination of extremely dry conditions and gusty winds, which are expected to blow through starting today.

