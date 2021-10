Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Petco Park July 27th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are dreaming of Californication, as San Diego becomes a stop in their summer tour.

The popular rock band will be playing at Petco Park on July 27. Tickets will be available at https://redhotchilipeppers.com/ this Friday.

But you can get a pre-sale ticket at here with the code RHCPSD.