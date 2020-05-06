Red tide killing fish, causing odor along the West Coast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You might have seen the disturbing pictures. Dead fish of all kinds lining the shorelines of lagoons and bays up and down the Western Coastline.

The lagoon at Carlsbad, California is one of the worst. Most people suspected the Red Tide was the culprit. Most people were right.

“The Red Tide is winding down now and as it dies off it sucks oxygen out of the water. In the inlets and lagoons this is a problem because of the lack of flow from the ocean. This is happening at bays and lagoons all over the west coast,” Dr. Michael Latz, PhD from the prestigious Scripps Institution of the Oceanography in La Jolla, said.

Let there be no doubt. This is the biggest Red Tide Event in a long time. The last one nearly this size was 25-years ago in 1995,

“This Red Tide is exceptional. At it’s peak it went from Acapulco Bay, Mexico to Los Angeles Bay. Since there is no pattern to the Red Tide it’s very difficult to predict and study. After 40-years of studying Red Tide and Bioluminescence it’s still a mystery and magic,” Dr. Latz said.

As we all know by now, it’s a Red Tide by day and turns into the magical Neon Blue at night. That’s part of the magic.

With a major natural event like this, there is clearly the good the bad and the ugly.

After dazzling people at night for more than a month, Mother Nature is moving on. Maybe we’ll be around to see the next big natural event, whatever that may be.

By then, perhaps we can figure out how to create more oxygen and flow for the precious ocean life in these lagoons.