Redistricting talks prompt Keep North County, North County rally

VISTA (KUSI) – Community members came together to oppose redistricting in North County.

City leaders held a redistricting commission meeting at the Vista Civic Center on Thursday. Community members raised their concerns, urging to “Keep North County, North County.” Carlsbad resident Sharon Mckeeman, who attended the rally, said it’s important to keep their community intact.

According to the City Charter, a Redistricting Commission must be created each decade after the U.S. Census, in order to specify district boundaries.

The commission is responsible for drawing the lines to determine the five districts to elect the board of supervisors. Independent Redistricting Commission Chair Davis Bame said the purpose of the hearing is to make sure citizens are represented fairly. The commission looks at census data and public opinion to determine the lines, Bame added.

The next public hearing this Saturday in Spring Valley. The district map is expected to be approved by December 15th.