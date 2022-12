Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society.

The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human Society in Morena to say hello to the pets available for adoption.