Reexamining Zahau Part 3: Sheriff’s review under-review





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – April 2018 Sheriff Bill Gore announced his department will re-examine thier investigation in the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau.

Zahau’s family had just won a wrongful death civil case against her boyfriend’s brother Adam Shacknai.

The review team was made up of a Sergeant from Coronado Police Department and 3 members of the San Diego Sheriff’s homicide division. Sheriff Gore said he wanted fresh eyes on the evidence, so he chose a team not involved with the original investigation. After 5 months the team presented their review, concluding once again, Zahau committed suicide.

The team did not perform new tests with the latest DNA technology on mixed samples found at the scene. The Director of the Sheriff’s Crime Lab, Mike Grubb, said they did test a knife Adam Shacknai, brother of Rebecca’s boyfriend, said he used to cut down the body. However, no DNA was found on that knife.

The Sheriff’s review team also provided an example of how someone was able to tie the knots on their hands and feet. Rebecca was found with her hands bound behind his back, and feet bound. Other investigators say the Sheriff’s example does not replicate the bindings found on Rebecca. Former LA Detective Paul Holes notes the knot is at the top of the binding on Rebecca, but next to the hands in the Sheriff’s example. Also, the sheriff’s example does not show a gag was used, which would be necessary to recreate Rebecca’s death.

The Zahau family has now filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Gore asking for documents they believe he’s withholding, namely Adam’s phone records. Until that case is heard by a judge, the sheriff’s department says these documents are protected by confidentiality guidelines. The case is scheduled to be heard October 15.