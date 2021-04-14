Reexamining the Rebecca Zahau case a decade after her death





CORONADO (KUSI) – The death of Rebecca Zahau caught nationwide attention. In 2011, it was in the top 10 most covered news stories of the year. Now 10 years later, the spotlight is back on this story some call a murder mystery while officials have determined it was a suicide. We’re taking a look at the evidence in the case to allow the public to decide if officials need to be held accountable or if the family needs to accept the sheriff’s findings.

July 13, 2011: The body of Rebecca Zahau was found hanging from a balcony in the Spreckels mansion located in Coronado. Her feet were bound and her wrists were bound behind her back with a water ski rope. The 32 year old had her T-shirt stuffed into her mouth and tied behind her back. She was naked — with black paint on her breasts. The palms of her hands and fingers were clean and her feet were covered in dirt.

Adam Shacknai — the brother of her boyfriend — was staying in the guest house of the mansion and found Rebecca hanging. Adam said he cut the body down by standing on a three-legged table. According to his statement to investigators, he said he removed the gag and tried to perform CPR. Coronado police arrived on scene and then called in the sheriff’s office due to the suspicious nature of the her death.

The medical examiner arrived on scene 12 hours after the body was discovered. The original classification of her death was unknown and a possible homicide.

By September, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department ruled Rebecca’s death a suicide. Investigators said there was no other identifiable DNA found at the scene, other than what belonged to Rebecca and the samples actually tested.

Rebecca’s family did not agree with the sheriff’s findings and ended up having her body exhumed for reexamination. Based on the findings by their investigators, the family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Adam Shacknai.