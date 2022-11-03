Reform California and San Diego school board candidates speak on decreasing test scores





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School board candidates from across San Diego County will join anti-tax lobbying group Reform California to discuss declining school standardized test scores.

The candidates, from school districts all over San Diego County, slammed the incumbents for allowing and supporting the school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, as it has been proven to have called drastic learning loss.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, says, “It’s not the Covid pandemic that caused failing schools in California — it’s the complete lack of accountability in these school districts and the distraction of fights over extreme and divisive curriculum being taught in the classroom. Parents see that student academic achievement is plummeting, but school officials seem focused on divisive political topics rather than doing what is best for the children. If we want to improve our schools and get the toxic curriculum out of the classroom, the time to join the fight is now by supporting reform-minded candidates for the November election.”

Last week, the California Department of Education released the test score data for students in 2022, revealing a sharp decline since last year. The data shows an alarming drop in test scores in San Diego county as only 39% of students in San Diego County were rated as proficient in Math.

WHO:

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California

Patrick Batten, Candidate, Poway Unified School District

Gary Woods, Candidate for Grossmont Union High School Trustee

Anthony Carnevale, Candidate for Cajon Valley Union School District Trustee

Delia Cervantes, Candidate for Chula Vista Elementary School District Trustee

Tracie Thill, Candidate for Santee School District Trustee

Frank Xu, Candidate for Palomar Community College Trustee

