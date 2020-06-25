Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio is leading an organized effort to bring awareness to the importance of Prop 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Conservatives are warning Californians that Democrat politicians in Sacramento have already launched their all-out assault to repeal Prop 13 and raise taxes this November. Prop 13 is an important law that prevents the legislature from increasing Californians property taxes.

As Demaio warned years ago, first the Democrats will aim to raise the gas tax, and then they will move on to raise our taxes in other areas.

Just like he did with the gas tax, Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, is again leading the resistance to save and protect Prop 13, stopping property tax hikes.

DeMaio has been a long time critic of California Democrats constant plans to raise taxes in all different areas of our lives.

To bring awareness to Prop 13, DeMaio has organized a statewide virtual town hall where he outlined the campaign to protect Prop 13, and share instructions on how supporters can help him out.

DeMaio discussed the campaign to save Prop 13 on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.