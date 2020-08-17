Reform California continues to fight against AB-5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, called on Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately suspend AB-5 as it relates to at-home tutors and teachers.

“It’s time for Lorena Gonzalez to put up or shut up by saying the magic 10 words every parent in California is looking for – namely ‘AB 5 Does Not Apply to Parents Hiring Tutors and Teachers,'” DeMaio declared. “She knows she cannot make that statement because she knows parents must comply with AB 5,” DeMaio said in a release.

DeMaio joined Good Morning San Diego to say why continuing to enforce AB 5 is a bad idea whether during a pandemic or not.