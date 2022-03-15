Reform California creates statewide petition drive to stop higher taxes





SANTEE (KUSI) – Fed up with high taxes in California?

You’re just in time. Reform California hosted a state-wide petition drive to “stop more taxes and require honest ballot language” at Phil’s BBQ in Santee Tuesday night.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, is hopeful that his measure would “block most tax increases that have been implemented in the last several years.”

This would require a two-thirds vote for local tax hikes, but politicians have been able to find a way around California law requiring two-thirds vote for local tax hikes, DeMaio added.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Phil’s BBQ in Santee with more details on the petition.

Democrats turned down a proposal to suspend the statewide gas tax. KUSI's Dan Plante isn't surprised, explaining California Democrats are only interested in tricking taxpayers into paying more, and never offering to lower our cost of living. Full Story: https://t.co/wRxit80rgV pic.twitter.com/SjqbLYySEL — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 15, 2022